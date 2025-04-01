HARDIN – With no contests at the local level this election cycle, Calhoun County voters saw candidates compete in a few school board races for the April 1, 2025 elections.

Pikeland Community Unit School District 10

Uncontested for Township 5S Range 4W, Kendra Jo Conkright secured her bid for School Board, as did Megan Vose for Township 5S Range 2W.

Results for Township 5S Range 3W, also known as Newburg Township, have not yet been posted. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for updates to this story as results are released.

John Wood Community College District 539

Four candidates ran for two open trustee positions for John Wood Community College District 539.

R. Kent Snider and Andrew Sprague were elected to the college board, earning 42.11% and 36.84% of the vote respectively. Losing their bids were Elizabeth Weas Cash with 15.79% and Christopher Adam Holtschlag with 5.26% of the vote.

Full Calhoun County election results are available here . See more local election coverage from around the Riverbend region on Riverbender.com .

