

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development is offering scholarships to local students planning to attend college in the fall.

Scholarships will be awarded to students who are residents of Madison County and attending a college, a university or training program in the State of Illinois. The Community Services Block Grant program will select 5 students to receive a $4,000.00 scholarship for the 2025-2026 school year. Awards will be disbursed in two $2,000 increments at the start of each semester.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship may contact local area financial aid offices of Lewis & Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, their local high school counselor’s office or click here:

https://cms4files.revize.com/madisoncountyilus/Community_Development/Scholarship%20announcement%202025%20UPDATED.pdf

To be eligible, students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as the other requirements as follows:

Scholarships will be awarded to the college.

Candidates must be residents of Madison County, Ill.

Candidates must meet the criteria for poverty income for the entire household (attached for three months) and complete the intake/family member information forms and college application. In addition, the candidate’s entire household over 18 years of age must provide proof of (gross) income for 30 days, along with verification documents such as check stubs and printouts or income statements.

Candidates are required to submit a copy of their college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.

Candidates are required to submit one letter of recommendation from a high school or college official from an institution attended or one attending. Letters of recommendation must be submitted on official letterhead.

Candidates must submit a one-page essay describing themselves, their college plans and career goals. Essays should consist of students’ personal experiences and/or circumstances. Candidates should tell us something not communicated in the application, which sets apart their scholarship application from others. Examples include, but are not limited to:



Hobbies, special interests and unique skills.

Volunteer work and involvement with organizations in the community.

When and what type of awards or special recognition.

Goals and ambitions the scholarship committee should know about.

How would receiving this scholarship impact your life?



Previous recipients may apply for the scholarship again so long as they maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 to 4.0.



Deadline for submitting applications is Friday, June 20, 2025. The CSBG Advisory Council Scholarship Committee will review all the applications, make the final selections and make an announcement in July.

Completed applications can be submitted to Madison County Community Development, Attn: CSBG Scholarship Program, 157 N Main Street, Suite 312, Edwardsville, IL 62025 between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Please contact Amy Lyerla at (618) 296-4382 or allyerla@madisoncountyil.gov for any questions,

