ALTON - Congratulations to AMH cashier Gwen Schoenemann who is the December Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say that "Gwen goes above and beyond to assist our patients. Gwen always has a positive attitude and a kind word. She has assisted leadership with cross-training efforts to ensure her knowledge is shared with the team."