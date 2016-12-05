Schoenemann named AMH Employee of the Month
December 5, 2016 3:23 PM
ALTON - Congratulations to AMH cashier Gwen Schoenemann who is the December Employee of the Month.
Her co-workers say that “Gwen goes above and beyond to assist our patients. Gwen always has a positive attitude and a kind word. She has assisted leadership with cross-training efforts to ensure her knowledge is shared with the team.”
