EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Interim Dean Tim Schoenecker, PhD, says the School’s mission is all about adding value, to students, business partners and the community.

It’s a mission he intends to fulfill during his tenure as interim dean, by building on the momentum that’s been built through curriculum development and external relations, and boosted by growing enrollment.

Schoenecker highlights the School’s many successful initiatives, and discusses his role as leader in this video.