ST. LOUIS - For the eighth consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans and first responders by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children.

Last year’s efforts raised $200,000 which funded 40 scholarships. Since 2018, the Schnucks Folds of Honor Round Up at the Register has raised $5.55 million - enough to support more than 1,100 scholarships. Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, May 27, Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout simply by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to give may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. Schnucks Rewards members also have the opportunity to donate their Rewards points to Folds of Honor as part of the Donate Your Rewards program. One-hundred percent of all donations will benefit Folds of Honor.

“We salute Folds of Honor for their continuous dedication to providing educational opportunities to the families of fallen and disabled military members and first responders,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We also thank our generous customers who, for just a few cents at a time, have rounded up over the past eight years to support not only Folds of Honor but also the Schnucks mission to nourish people’s lives.” Folds of Honor was established in 2007 after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac.

The 501(c)(3) has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships to military and first responder spouses and children. “The generosity of the Schnuck family, their incredible teammates and the customers who choose to round up at the register is truly changing lives,” said Doug Mitchell, President of the Board for Folds of Honor Missouri & Southern Illinois. “Every time a cashier asks, and a customer says ‘yes’, it helps provide the gift of education to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled heroes. Last year, 150 qualified students in our region went unfunded. With Schnucks by our side, we’re working to close that gap and ensure every military and first responder family has the opportunity they deserve.”

