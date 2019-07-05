EAST ALTON – Schnuck Markets, Inc. made an announcement Friday morning that it will not renew its lease at the Wilshire Village store, 634 Berkshire Blvd. in East Alton, Ill.

Schnucks said the 22,000 square-foot store will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. All of the store’s 27 teammates will be offered transfers to other nearby Schnucks stores and will retain their same rate of pay. Since it was acquired in October 2018, the store has consistently suffered from poor sales.

“We open stores only when we believe they will be both a preferred choice for shoppers and successful for our company, but in this instance, our customers are increasingly bypassing this store in favor of one of our three nearby stores instead,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

The company’s stores in Wood River, Bethalto and Alton are all within 4.5 miles of the Wilshire Village location.

Schnucks will be depositing $15 in Schnucks Rewards points into the accounts of each Schnucks Rewards customer whose home store, as of July 3, is Wilshire Village. The Rewards points will automatically be deposited on Aug. 4.

“This is a way for us to thank Wilshire Village customers who have been loyal to this store long before we acquired it, while also encouraging them to continue shopping with us at one of our eight other Madison County stores or any Schnucks store they choose,” said Schnuck.

Points will be awarded to Schnucks Rewards customers who, as of July 3, had Wilshire Village selected as “My Store” within their Schnucks Rewards account. Points will also be awarded to those who, as of July 3, had made more Rewards purchases at Wilshire Village than any other Schnucks store. No additional action is required by customers.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 116 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs 14,500 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2018 rankings, Schnucks is the 168t h largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16t h largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook: www.facebook.com/schnucks .

