ALTON/BETHALTO/EDWARDSVILLE/GODFREY - As the Riverbend community celebrates Easter, Schnucks and Dierbergs encourage you to get everything you need from their stores ahead of time.

All Schnucks locations will be closed on Sunday, April 20, 2025. In a statement, Schnucks said they decided to close stores so that their employees could enjoy the holiday.

“All Schnucks stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 20 so that our teammates can spend time with their families and loved ones,” Schnucks said. “Stores will reopen at their normally scheduled time on Monday, April 21.”

For more information about this, visit their official website at Schnucks.com.

On their official Facebook page, Edwardsville's Dierbergs Markets location said they will also be closed on Easter Sunday. The store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025.

