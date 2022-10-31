Schnucks St. Louis-Area Customers “Round Up” More Than $126,000 For United Way.

ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in total, Schnucks customers donated $126,825 to support United Way of Greater St. Louis as part of the company’s Sept. 21 - Oct. 4 Round Up at the Register campaign at Schnucks store locations in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

One hundred percent of round-ups will benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis and will contribute to the organization’s mission to mobilize the caring power of communities to help people live their best possible lives. In 2022, the affiliate is celebrating 100 years of impact - helping one in three people and creating a stronger, healthier and more equitable region for all.

“Through our Round Up campaigns, our generous customers have reinforced time and again our community’s willingness to help those most in need,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

“We are grateful for Schnucks’ long-standing partnership with United Way. They have stood side by side with us for decades and are a huge part of our 100-year history and success,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Schnucks’ annual Round Up at the Register initiative is a great way for the community to contribute to our fundraising campaign, and we are pleased to see how Schnucks’ shoppers continue to support neighbors in need via United Way.”

Schnucks and its teammates have a long history of supporting United Way. In 2021, the company campaign raised more than $2.45 million to support United Way of Greater St. Louis as well as other United Way affiliates in communities that Schnucks operates across the Midwest. (The 2022 company campaign total will be announced in mid-November.) All donations stay in the region in which they are given and benefit the local United Way affiliate.

“Our annual United Way campaign is one of many ways our teammates, our leaders and our company as a whole nourish people’s lives and give back to the communities that support our stores,” Schnuck added.

