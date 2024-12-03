ST. LOUIS, MO. – Schnucks Markets has concluded it’s “Round Up at the Register” initiative, raising an impressive $103,981.71 for the United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) community campaign!

This initiative ran from Sept. 18 - Oct. 1 at all Schnucks locations throughout the Midwest, including the St. Louis region. Round Up at the Register gave Schnucks customers several opportunities to contribute which included rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout.

“United Way continues to serve as a backbone in the community because of organizations like Schnucks that consistently answer the call to support our efforts through programs and initiatives like Round Up at the Register,” said Michelle Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Positive outcomes like this serve as a true reminder of neighbors committed to helping one another remain on track beyond setbacks. We remain thankful for the generosity we’ve seen from Schnucks and their customers through Round Up at the Register.”

UWGSL’s community campaign brings together thousands of individuals, companies, unions, and foundations to make a collective impact on the communities they serve.

Schnucks has been a supporter of UWGSL for nearly 40 years. Their support of UWGSL’s campaign helps UWGSL in their efforts to provide continued funding for over 160 nonprofit partner agencies as well as services like their 211 helpline, financial stability initiatives, childcare programs, and more.

“Our customers’ generous round ups enable United Way to provide stable funding to a network of high-performing nonprofits that address a breadth of needs throughout the year to serve immediate basic needs and provide long-term support,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Schnucks teammates, the company as a whole and my family support the United Way because our mission to nourish people’s lives is directly aligned with many of the services United Way agencies provide in the communities we serve together.”

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit? www.HelpingPeople.org

