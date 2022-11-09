Schnucks Recalls Ground Beef Sold At Swansea, Illinois Store
SWANSEA - Schnuck Markets, Inc. is recalling fresh ground beef purchased on Tuesday, Nov. 8, between 2:45 and 3:30 p.m. from its Swansea, Illinois store located 2665 North Illinois Street (62226). The ground beef products may contain foreign materials.
Affected products include:
- 73/27 Ground Beef Value Packs (4 lbs. or more)
- 80/20 Ground Beef
- 80/20 Ground Chuck
Customers who purchased the above products with a sell-by date of Nov. 9, 2022, should return the products to the store for a full refund or exchange.
To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
