Affected products include:

73/27 Ground Beef Value Packs (4 lbs. or more)

80/20 Ground Beef

80/20 Ground Chuck

Customers who purchased the above products with a sell-by date of Nov. 9, 2022, should return the products to the store for a full refund or exchange.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

