BELLEVILLE - Schnuck Markets, Inc. is recalling Schnucks Fresh Ground Beef produced and sold on September 15, 2024 at its 800 Carlyle Avenue store in Belleville, Illinois (62221).

The ground beef product may contain pieces of plastic. Affected products: 90/10 Ground Lean Beef 80/20 Ground Chuck 80/20 Ground Beef 73/27 Ground Beef Customers who purchased the above product on September 15, 12:45 - 5:45 p.m. with a sell-by date of September 16, 2024, should return the product to the Carlyle Avenue Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries, and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.