BETHALTO – Schnuck Markets, Inc., today announced it is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef and pork purchased at its Bethalto, Ill., store, located at 72 Airport Plaza, that was sold on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to Wednesday, Jan. 15. Schnucks said the product may contain pieces of a metal clip.

"Customers who purchased Schnucks fresh ground beef or sausage with a sell-by date of Jan. 15, 2020, should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange," Schnucks said in the announcement. "Affected products include: Ground sirloin, ground chuck, 90 percent lean ground beef, 80 percent lean ground beef, 70 percent lean ground beef and ground pork.

"To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores."

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

