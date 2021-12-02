ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today that in addition to launching

GetUpside at all of its stores in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, it will also be the first grocer to use GetUpside’s Check-In feature. This move complements Schnucks’ ongoing digital investment in the customer experience.

Shoppers use the free GetUpside mobile app to access cashback promotions — up to 20% at Schnucks locations. GetUpside’s new Check-In feature at Schnucks locations makes earning cashback easier than ever for shoppers. Instead of snapping and submitting a picture of their receipt, shoppers simply click “Check in” and GetUpside verifies each transaction behind the scenes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Schnucks is proud to be the first grocer to launch GetUpside’s Check-In to ensure our customers get the best value from their in-store experience without changing anything about how they shop,” said Bob Hardester, Schnucks Chief Information and Supply Chain Officer. “GetUpside helps us focus on our customers' needs while allowing them to get cash back on their everyday purchases.”

“Schnucks is an industry-leading retailer who continues to innovate for their customers,” said Tyler Renaghan, GetUpside’s Vice President of Grocery. “This partnership not only benefits the millions of Schnucks shoppers, but also provides Schnucks with proven profit and impactful data-driven insights that help them better serve their customers.”

More like this: