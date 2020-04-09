ALTON – Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that it will not renew the Oakwood store's lease, and that the store, located at 1721 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois, will remain closed permanently.

The lease for the 51,000-square-foot store expires in June.

"The store’s 45 teammates will continue to work at other area Schnucks stores where they will retain the same rate of pay," Schnucks said in a release. "The store had initially closed on March 16 so that its teammates could assist at other Schnucks stores that were seeing significant increases in customer traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Schnucks explained the Oakwood store has experienced poor sales since its October 2018 acquisition.

“Even prior to the pandemic, shoppers in the River Bend area had overwhelmingly chosen instead to visit our nearby Alton store, which is only a mile and a half away, and our Godfrey location which is less than two miles away,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “With that data and knowing that the lease expiration was approaching, we made the decision to close the store and focus on those Metro East stores that customers have shown us they prefer."

Schnucks has other stores at 2811 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, 2712 Godfrey Road in Godfrey and 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Metro East Schnucks customers will continue to have 15 other Schnucks stores to choose from in the area. Those stores employ a combined total of approximately 1,600 Schnucks teammates.

