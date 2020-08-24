ST. LOUIS - With a continued focus on customer and teammate safety, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced they have begun offering e-receipts to Schnucks Rewards customers, thus reducing contact during checkout. If they choose, Rewards customers can have their receipt emailed to them or they can simply access it at any time in the Schnucks Rewards app.

“Our customers and teammates continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Schnucks Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “As with the many other precautions customers see at our stores, e-receipts are another option we would ask them to consider to reduce touch points for customers and teammates.”

MacMullan added that it’s simple for Schnucks Rewards customers to elect the e-receipt option.Once users have opened their Schnucks Rewards app, they simply click “More” and “MYACCOUNT” then go into the “SETTINGS” menu and select either the “Schnucks Rewards AppOnly” or “Schnucks Rewards App and Email” receipt preference. If they choose, customers can revert to “Paper Receipts” at any time by re-selecting that option in the “Settings” menu.Customers can download the app from their smartphone’s App Store or Google Play.

Those who don’t have a smartphone can visit www.schnucks.com/rewards and use their phone number to create an account and then utilize the option to select-receipts.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks.

