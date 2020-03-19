ST. LOUIS - Schnucks announced today the Oakwood Schnucks in Alton will remain closed at this time so that teammates can assist at other locations. Schnucks has a location at 2811 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, and 2712 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

A reopening date has not yet been determined for this store, Schnucks officials said.Oakwood Customers are encouraged to visit nearby Schnucks Alton (2811 Homer Adams Parkway) and Schnucks Godfrey (2712 Godfrey Road).

Schnucks stores in Shrewsbury and Lemay, Mo. will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Monday. These two stores will be closed each Tuesday and Wednesday. Like all other Schnucks stores, Lemay and Shrewsbury will reserve the first shopping hour of the day, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., for senior customers (age 60+) and for those who, due to underlying health conditions, are most at risk for COVID-19.

Courtesy Centers:

In an effort to get our customers through checklanes as quickly as possible, most courtesy centers remain closed so that we can redeploy those teammates to assist at checkout.



The courtesy centers that remain open will now observe operating hours of 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

