ST. LOUIS - For the third consecutive year, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is proud to support the Folds of Honor Foundation through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign taking place at all 113 Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. This year’s effort is also being supported by Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola and over 35 other vendor partners.

Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, Aug. 11, Schnucks customers will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. One-hundred percent of donations will benefit Folds of Honor. Last year’s efforts raised $1.25 million, which funded 250 scholarships for family members of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.

“Over the past two campaigns, our customers have shown us how much they want to help the families of our veterans, and we’re proud to continue on our mission to nourish people’s lives by bringing the Folds of Honor ‘Round Up at the Register’ back to our stores again this year,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “While it’s only a few cents at a time, the contributions add up quickly and go a long way to help families of those service members who were injured in the line of duty or who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

”In addition to the Round Up, the July 2 - 5 Schnucks Freedom Fest at the POWERPlex in Hazelwood, Missouri will also support Folds of Honor. Entertainment will include approved social distancing, live music, classic movies, fireworks and a car show. Tickets are available at www.driveinstl.com.

Folds of Honor was established 13 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army Corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac. The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $122 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.

