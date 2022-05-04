ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in partnership with

Instacart, customers can now order Schnucks Delivers curbside and delivery directly through the Schnucks Rewards app. Previously, customers were redirected outside the app to place a Schnucks Delivers or Curbside Pickup order.

Current Instacart Express members can receive discounts on service and delivery fees by linking their Instacart account in the Schnucks Rewards app via the “Account Settings” menu.

Customers will still be able to communicate with Instacart shoppers during the shopper's trip through the store to confirm replacement selections or to add items that were forgotten.

Customers can also order for the same day or a future scheduled date with delivery and pickup times available usually in two hours or less. Customers will receive text/email reminders throughout all steps of the fulfillment and delivery process.

“By adding additional e-commerce options in the Schnucks Rewards app, we are creating a more streamlined customer experience,” said Senior Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan. “We continue to develop and implement app features that allow customers to interact with Schnucks digitally in our stores and at home.”

In addition, the new app feature offers numerous ways to search items including by category, past purchases, and personalized savings, and customers can now get discounts that were previously only available at the store such as digital coupons and savings on wine for Schnucks Wine Club members. Schnucks Rewards customers will also earn rewards points on every Schnucks Delivers curbside and delivery order just as they would when shopping in-store.

As an added incentive, for a limited time, customers will get free delivery on orders of $35 or more. (Curbside pickup is always free on orders of $35 or more.) Customers can download the Schnucks Rewards app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States

and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

