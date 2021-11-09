ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in total, Schnucks customers donated $156,955 to support the United Way as part of the company’s Oct. 6 -19 Round Up at the Register campaign at all store locations.

One hundred percent of donations will benefit the United Way and will help the organization’s mission to mobilize the caring power of communities to help people live their best possible lives. All donations stay in the region in which they are given and will benefit the local United Way chapter.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck is serving as the 2021 co-chair of the United Way of Great St. Louis’ annual community campaign. “We were excited to expand our longstanding partnership with the United Way this year through our Round Up at the Register program,” Schnuck said. “We thank our generous customers for joining our effort to Nourish People’s Lives and for providing support to their local United Way chapter simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Schnucks team and the community for supporting United Way through the Round Up at the Register program,” said Michelle Tucker, president, and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “United Way supports a network of more than 160 local nonprofits so the community’s outpouring of generosity and the continued commitment of Schnucks leadership is truly making a difference for our neighbors.”

Schnucks and its teammates have a long history of supporting United Way. This year's company campaign raised more than $2.45 million, and Todd Schnuck was the fifth member of his family to serve as a United Way campaign chair following his father, uncle, and two older brothers.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

