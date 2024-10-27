ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that, in total, Schnucks customers donated $135,675 to support United Way as part of the company’s Sept. 18-Oct. 1, 2024. Round Up at the Register campaign at all Schnucks locations throughout the Midwest.

One hundred percent of customer round ups will benefit the United Way chapter in the community in which they were donated and will contribute to the organization’s campaign to mobilize communities around the world to close gaps and open opportunities so everyone can thrive. Proceeds will also support United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline, a free and confidential resource available 24/7 in up to 250 different languages.

Schnucks and its teammates have a long history of supporting United Way. In 2023, the company campaign raised more than $2.34 million to support United Way affiliates in communities that Schnucks serves. (The 2024 company campaign total will be announced in the coming weeks).

Article continues after sponsor message

“While United Way of Greater St. Louis is our oldest and largest United Way partner, our customers’ round ups, along with Schnucks teammate donations through our company campaign, also support 16 other United Way chapters throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “The continuous work United Way does in our communities directly aligns with our company’s mission to nourish people’s lives, and it’s why we’re proud to host this round up as well as our company campaign each year.”

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of generosity from so many people throughout St. Louis and local markets across the entire Schnucks footprint,” said Michelle D. Tucker, President and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “Schnuck Markets is such an incredible partner, and we appreciate their willingness to support us through their Round Up at The Register campaign. Their continued support will help us as we continue our mission to help people live their best possible lives.”

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs nearly 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2023 rankings, Schnucks is the 189th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $15 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

More like this: