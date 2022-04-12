ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis (ULSTL) today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated a total of $150,000 to support the Urban League through a recent “Round Up at the Register” campaign that celebrated Black History Month in February. Customers donated $140,000 and Schnucks provided an additional $10,000. The campaign, originally scheduled to run Wednesday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 15, was extended through February 20.

Schnucks customers had the option at checkout to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100 percent of donations in the St. Louis area supporting the non-profit organization’s Save Our Sons program, and Round ups at Schnucks stores in other markets supporting the Urban League chapter in each respective area.

“Our customers once again showed their generosity and willingness to support the Urban League and the great work they do empowering African Americans and others throughout our region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We thank our shoppers for rounding up and joining us on our mission to Nourish People’s Lives by helping develop the workforce in our cities and neighborhoods through the organization’s Save Our Sons initiative.”

The ULSTL’s Save Our Sons program seeks to help economically disadvantaged African American men living in the St. Louis region find jobs and have the opportunity to earn livable wages. This program completes these objectives by assisting the participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training and teaching the imperative career life skills and work ethic necessary to become successful employees in today’s workforce.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are very fortunate to have Schnuck Markets as our longtime partner," said Michael P. McMillan, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Incorporated. "The generosity of the customers, the Schnuck Markets team, and the Schnuck family, is greatly appreciated and as a result, we will be able to continue to empower men and women in our community to live their very best lives."

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is a social service and civil rights organization that works to fulfill its mission of Empowering Communities and Changing Lives. Programs are offered in the areas of Economic Opportunity, Community Empowerment, Education Excellence, Civil Rights, and Advocacy. For more information about the Urban League please visit our website at www.ulstl.com.

More like this: