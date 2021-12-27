ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross today announced that Schnucks customers and the company donated $125,000 to support Midwest tornado victims. Schnucks’ week-long “Round up at the Register” campaign concluded on Dec. 19 and allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar. Schnucks customers donated more than $113,000, and a Schnucks’ corporate donation brought the total to $125,000. All donations will go to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes earlier this month.

“We thank our customers who, once again, demonstrated their generosity to not only help their neighbors next door but those hundreds of miles away who were impacted by the storms’ wrath,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Taking care of our communities and nourishing the lives of the residents who live in those communities is a priority for Schnucks, and our customers have shown time and again how important it is to them as well.”

It is estimated that on the evening of Friday, Dec. 10 more than 30 tornadoes ripped across several Midwestern states leaving dozens dead and many more without shelter, food, or power.

“The willingness of Schnucks’ customers to give to those in need will help so many people who have lost homes, belongings, and sadly even loved ones during these recent devastating tornadoes,” said Beth Elders, Executive Director, Greater St. Louis, American Red Cross. “We greatly appreciate the partnership with Schnucks for providing an avenue for generous giving to ensure the Red Cross is always there to help.”

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2021 rankings, Schnucks is the 160 th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 15 th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. To learn more about the Red Cross and how you can help, contact your local Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcross.org.

