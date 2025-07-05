ST. LOUIS - Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced that Schnucks customers and the company raised $110,000 to support St. Louis tornado victims following a “Round up at the Register” that concluded on June 10, 2025.

The two-week campaign allowed customers to choose to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar. Thanks to the generosity of Schnucks customers and the company, 100 percent of these donations will be split evenly between the United Way of Greater St. Louis and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to support the relief efforts for those affected by the tornado last month.

In addition to the round up campaign, Schnucks hosted a personal care item drive in St. Louis-area stores where customers were encouraged to bring in or purchase personal care items and leave them in each store’s respective collection bin. Thanks to the kindness of Schnucks shoppers, 20 pallets of some of the most sought after items have been donated directly to those in need.

“Seeing our community step up in such a big way, both by rounding up their purchases and donating personal care items, truly is inspiring. It's a powerful reminder that nourishing people's lives goes beyond our aisles – it's about supporting our communities when they need us most,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “The devastation from the tornado was immense, but the spirit of generosity from our Schnucks customers and teammates gives us strength. This is a great start, but our work isn't done. We remain committed to standing with our community partners and continuing to help those affected as they rebuild and recover."

Over the last five weeks, Schnucks has been mobilized in the hardest hit neighborhoods with teammates having logged hundreds of volunteer hours helping to deliver thousands of meals to the community with many truckloads of food donated. This is a long-term recovery effort, and Schnucks is committed to partnering with community organizations to provide continued relief with a goal of making everyone stronger together as a result.

