ST. LOUIS - As part of the company’s commitment to local restaurants, Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced a partnership with Sister Sister Kitchen that brings the company’s line of grab-and-go Pan-Asian entrees and appetizers to Schnucks Delis and Prepared Foods areas.

According to Geoff Wexler, Schnucks Vice President of Deli & Prepared Foods, Pan-Asian is traditional Chinese and Pacific cuisines with a twist.

“Sister Sister is combining recipes and family traditions to bring our shoppers their modern Asian favorites,” said Wexler. “We’re proud to offer their high-quality, tasty foods to Schnucks customers in all of our stores.”

Options include entrees such as General Tso’s chicken, vegetable lo mein and Singapore noodles to appetizers of egg rolls, potstickers, crab rangoon - and many more.

Sister Sister was founded by Julia Li who comes from a family with more than 20 years of restaurant notoriety.

“Food brings people of all different backgrounds, cultures and beliefs together. St Louis Is an incredible city with multigenerational immigrant families. I’m a proud Midwesterner and a proud Asian American,” Li said. “Inclusion is celebrating the mosaic of cultures and cuisines of all Americans, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share the next generation of recipes with Schnucks customers.”

In April 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schnucks started a program supporting local restaurants by selling their grab and go meals in the company’s St. Louis-area stores. Later that year, Schnucks extended those partnerships to even more locally-owned restaurants – this time with a focus on Black-owned businesses.

