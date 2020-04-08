ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Schnucks made announcements today involving reusable bags, a customer face covering request and Easter store hours.

Schnucks No Longer Accepting Reusable Bags

Beginning Thursday, April 9, and out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schnucks will temporarily not allow customers to bring in reusable bags. While there are no known cases of the virus being spread through the use of reusable bags, Schnucks is taking this extra step as a precautionary measure.

Schnucks Community Cacemask Request

For the safety of our community and teammates, Schnucks is encouraging customers to wear a face covering for their nose and mouth while shopping in our stores.

Schnucks Easter Store Hours:

Schnucks stores will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and will remain closed on Sunday, April 12 in observance of the Easter holiday.

"Our teammates have worked incredibly hard over these past few weeks, and in order to provide many of them with some additional time to rest and recharge, our stores will not reopen until noon on Monday, April 13," Schnucks said in a statement today.

