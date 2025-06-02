SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) wants to see Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA) up to par with other facilities in the state. Rep. Schmidt filed House Bill 57 to include CILAs to the Essential Support Person Act, passed in 2023. Rep Schimdt said the purpose of his bill is to ensure residents in CILAs have the same visitation rights for essential support persons as other facilities.

“My bill aligns CILAs with state run facilities and it breaks a barrier that has excluded certain community-integrated living arrangements from visitation rights,” said Schmidt. “This change was needed and I’m happy to see HB57 pass through the General Assembly.”

Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) is a living arrangement for adults in a group home, family home or apartment where eight or fewer unrelated adults with developmental disabilities live under supervision of the community developmental services agency. Residents receive complete and individualized residential habilitation; personal support services and supports under the direction of a community support team within the local agency.

Prior to the amendment of HB57, the Essential Support Person Act did not include CILAs, as they are licensed by IDHS, not IDPH.

HB57 passed both Houses and heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

