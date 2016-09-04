ALTON - Alton won all of its matches in the Redbird Classic Friday and Saturday and claimed the tourney championship with an unblemished 5-0 mark.

At Alton, the Redbirds downed Granite City 25-21, 25-17, then defeated Piasa Southwestern 25-19, 25-20 and Orchard Farm, Mo., 25-17, 21-25, 15-7 to claim the championship. The Warriors took second with a 4-1 mark. Triad was third at 3-2 and Piasa Southwestern going 1-4 with Gillespie and the Eagles. The Warriors defeated the Knights 25-23, 25-15 and the Miners 25-19, 25-23 to finish second.

The wins put the Redbirds at 7-1 at the year. Fisher had 12 points from serve for the Redbirds and nine kills, with Gwen Hunter and Sydney Schmidt getting four kills each; Schmidt added 29 assists.

Schmidt was named tournament MVP and was appointed to the All-Tournament team along with Annie Evans and Savanna Fisher. Lexy Hall of Southwestern and Megan Burge and Morgan Tanksley of Granite City also were named to the team among area players.

