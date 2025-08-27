SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 328 into law, legislation that will greatly increase frivolous lawsuits, into law. State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) says the bill is not good for the business climate in Illinois.

“Illinois is struggling with population loss and job growth, and this law will impede economic development even more,” Schmidt said. “This bill was passed despite not following the procedures outlined in the House Rules. This bill penalizes businesses, stifles investment, and fuels a legal climate that welcomes frivolous lawsuits. I stand with the job creators in our state who have taken a strong position against this bill.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SB328 is being challenged by House Republicans in the Sangamon County Circuit Court following a lawsuit. They claim the “gut-and-replace” maneuver was used to push the bill forward on the last day of the spring 2025 Legislative Session which violates the Illinois Constitution’s Three Readings Rule.

The new law requires companies registered to do business in Illinois to consent to the state’s “general jurisdiction.” Under this law, companies could be sued in Illinois courts even if the plaintiffs were not from Illinois and even if the harm did not occur in the state. In short, any company registered to do business in Illinois would be opening itself up to a higher-than-normal level of litigation.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com.

Representative Kevin Schmidt represents the 114th District, which includes a portion of St. Clair County.

More like this: