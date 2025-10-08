FREEBURG - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is hosting Mobile Office Hours in Freeburg on October 9. This free event gives his constituents the opportunity to discuss state legislature and to talk about changes they would like to see from elected officials in Illinois.

“I look forward to meeting my constituents to have open conversations about what matters most to them and their families,” said Schmidt. “This event is designed to give individuals the time to share their voice with me so I can better serve them during legislative session.”

Mobile Office Hours Details:

Article continues after sponsor message

When:October 9th, 2025

Where: Freeburg Municipal Center

Address:14 Southgate Center, Freeburg, IL 62243

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

More like this: