Schmidt Hosting Mobile Office Hours October 9 in Freeburg
State Rep Kevin Schmidt offers a free opportunity for locals to discuss legislative concerns and community needs on October 9 at the Freeburg Municipal Center.
FREEBURG - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is hosting Mobile Office Hours in Freeburg on October 9. This free event gives his constituents the opportunity to discuss state legislature and to talk about changes they would like to see from elected officials in Illinois.
“I look forward to meeting my constituents to have open conversations about what matters most to them and their families,” said Schmidt. “This event is designed to give individuals the time to share their voice with me so I can better serve them during legislative session.”
Mobile Office Hours Details:
When:October 9th, 2025
Where: Freeburg Municipal Center
Address:14 Southgate Center, Freeburg, IL 62243
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
