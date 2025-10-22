Kevin Schmidt.NEW ATHENS — State Representative Kevin Schmidt, a Republican from Millstadt, will hold Mobile Office Hours in New Athens on October 23, providing constituents an opportunity to discuss state legislation and share their views on changes they want to see from Illinois elected officials.

The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Athens Village Hall, located at 905 Spotsylvania Street.

“I look forward to meeting my constituents to have open conversations about what matters most to them and their families,” Schmidt said. “This event is designed to give individuals the time to share their voice with me so I can better serve them during legislative session.”

Residents interested in attending or seeking more information can contact Schmidt’s office at (618) 215-1050 or visit his website at repschmidt.com.

