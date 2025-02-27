SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) is taking action to strengthen the skilled trade workforce in Illinois. House Bill 3807 creates the Illinois Trades Retention and Development Encouragement (ITRADE) Grant Program. The purpose of the bill is to promote a rewarding career in Illinois by specializing in a skilled trade. Rep. Schmidt says there is high demand for trade workers in Illinois and the state needs to invest more into growing our economy by supporting this legislation.

“Many students decide to attend a technical school after graduating high school and this bill promotes the skilled trade industry and helps eligible students receive scholarships funds to pursue a degree or certificate from a qualified technical school in Illinois,” said Rep. Schmidt. “It’s important every student has the opportunity to excel in a career after graduating high school, and this bill is aimed to do just that.”

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission will award scholarships to eligible applicants who have graduated from high school or have received a State of Illinois High School Diploma, are pursuing or intending to pursue a qualifying degree or certificate at a qualified institution.

The ITRADE Grant Program will support scholarships for careers in several fields such as electrical work, plumbing, masonry, steel working, fabrication, and construction.

HB3807 is part of the House Republicans “Relief for Working Families Legislative Package.” The mission is to bring relief to hard-working families in Illinois while creating new jobs that help grow the economy. The bill package includes:

HB 3812 - Davidsmeyer - Professional license fee waiver for people who make less than $50k the year prior to their renewal

HB 1729 - Coffey - Tax credit for tech schools and community colleges that have tech programs

HB 3807 - Schmidt - Creates the ITRADE Grant for community college students in trades-related job fields

HB 1351 - Moore - Encourage the elimination of all first-year business fees related to licensure or registration of new business

HB 1752 - Stephens - Creates tax credit for employers that help employees with tuition reimbursement

HB 3821 - Spain - Increases education expense credit to $1,500 (from $750)

HB 1383 - Spain - Income tax deduction for gratuities - “No tax on tips”

HB 1112 - Davis - Allows skilled trade workers to teach courses in manufacturing, engineering, technology or trades (METT), even if they don’t have a bachelor’s degree.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

