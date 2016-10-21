EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys and girls cross country team begin their quest to state Saturday with regional competition at Quincy.

The following weekend at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, the Tigers will host a sectional qualifying meet for state.

Earlier in the week, some Tigers competed in their last race for EHS in the Tiger Finale. The Tiger Finale event was started by head boys and girls cross country coach George Patrylak to give kids one last chance to run the home course in front of parents and local fans. The majority of these runners will not compete in the post-season for the Tigers.

“We usually have at least three races on our course,” he said. “I try to tell the athletes success is defined by how much you improve in a season. This is the third time running the course and it gives an indication to the athletes of how much their hard work has paid off.”

Caitlyn Scheibal may have been the performer of the day for the Tigers, running her best race of the season, Patrylak said. Junior Holden Potter was the winner of the boys race. Kennison Adams also stepped up for the girls and had a good race, Patrylak said.

“On the girls side, we were trying to finalize some of our alternates for the post-season roster,” the coach said. “We had a couple people who really stepped up. It was a beautiful day for cross country.”

