EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs closed out 2019 by completing its annual service project for the firm’s Scheffel Boyle Shares program. The team is excited to announce that a total of 34 care packages have been shipped to deployed servicemen and women.

Each year, employees of the local CPA firm team together to complete a community service project for the Shares program. For its 2019 Shares, the team decided to organize a Friends Trivia Night to raise funds for care packages for deployed troops. The Trivia Night, held in mid-November, raised more than $1,400 to go toward the project and received a carload of donations for the packages themselves from participants.

“Our goal is always to give back to our local communities, and most of these deployed soldiers are either from our local area or have connections here,” said Principal Scott Weber, CPA. “We were amazed at the response to our trivia night and how many donations we received for the packages. We’ve even heard back from a few of the soldiers, so it’s been exciting to see all the hard work come to fruition.”

Just before Christmas, the firm mailed the 34 packages to 10 soldiers and one troop currently stationed overseas in Iraq, Afghanistan, Italy, Jordan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. The soldiers received a variety of treats, personalized “wish list” items, basic hygiene essentials, and notes of appreciation and encouragement.

“On behalf of our firm, we wanted to thank everyone who participated and donated toward this Shares project,” Weber said. “And, of course, thank you to our soldiers who sacrifice for our freedoms. We appreciate your service.”

Scheffel Boyle’s offices are located in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton, IL. In business since 1924, their services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

