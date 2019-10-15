EDWARDSVILLE – Scheffel Boyle CPAs will be hosting a “Friends Trivia for the Troops” in support of the CPA firm’s community service program, Scheffel Boyle Shares. All proceeds from the Friends-themed trivia will go toward funding care packages for overseas servicemen and women from our local communities. Big Daddy’s of Edwardsville will host the event on Wednesday, November 13th at 7 pm.

Tickets are currently on sale through Eventbrite and registration is also available on Scheffel Boyle’s Facebook page and website. The cost for participating is $40 per team of four players. For event and registration information, please visit https://scheffelboyle.com/friends-trivia-for-the-troops/.

Each year, the professionals of Scheffel Boyle team together to serve their local communities through a variety of service projects. The Scheffel Boyle Shares program has benefitted numerous local organizations and causes. For questions regarding this event, please contact Sarah Wells at 618.656.1206.

