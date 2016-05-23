ALTON - Tyler Dean Schaper, CFA, CFP®, Senior Financial Advisor at US Bancorp Investments, Inc. serving branches in Alton, Bethalto and Granite City has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements.

Tyler Schaper has worked at US Bancorp Investments, Inc. beginning in 2003 and has been in the financial services industry since 1999. Tyler has held the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Designation since 2000. Tyler has joined a select group of individuals who “follow the highest standards of ethics, education and excellence for the ultimate benefit of society.” Tyler spends his time helping clients plan for their financial futures.

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™ and federally registered CFP (with plaque design) and CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. According to the CFP Board, its mission is “to benefit the public by granting the CFP certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning.” To find a CFP, go to www.cfp.net

