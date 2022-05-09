Belleville - St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced it will provide complimentary round-trip rides, via the SCCTD Trolley Bus, from the Belleville Transit Center (800 Scheel Street, Belleville, IL 62221) to the Art on the Square event, which is being held in the Belleville Public Square in downtown Belleville, from Friday, May 13, to Sunday, May 15. The SCCTD Shuttle Bus will drop riders at the corner of East Main and North Jackson streets.

Art on the Square is being held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13; from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 14; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. The SCCTD Shuttle Bus will begin service 10 minutes before the event opens each day. Trips will be made to and from the Belleville Transit Center and Art on the Square every 15 minutes throughout the duration of the event each day. The final trip each evening will depart from East Main and North Jackson streets 20 minutes after each day’s event is scheduled to end.

“Art on the Square is part of the fabric of the Belleville community and so is public transportation,” commented Herb Simmons, Chairman of the Board for the St. Clair County Transit District. “We are happy to be able to offer this complimentary service, which will serve as a convenient, hassle-free means to get to and from all the planned festivities each day.”

To learn more about St. Clair County Transit District and its services, visit www.scctd.org.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services, and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink, and other destinations. Those with questions about service can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

