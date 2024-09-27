BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Transit District, in partnership with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, is hosting Passport to Music on Metro on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. at both the Belleville and Emerson Park Transit Centers. This music festival will feature four musical acts, two at each venue, and is designed to promote community, encourage ridership and showcase the amenities offered as part of recent “Transit Stop Transformation” efforts. The event is free and open to the public. A $5 Metro Day Pass can be purchased for those interested in traveling back-and-forth between Metro Transit Centers.

The musical acts will get underway at the Belleville Transit Center (718 Scheel St, Belleville, IL 62221) at 1 p.m. with a performance by jazz, rhythm and blues band First Call. Then the Kecia Davis Band, a Motown, soul and jazz band, will perform at 2:40 p.m. Simultaneously, at the Emerson Park Transit Center (929 N 15th St, East St Louis, IL 62205), classic blues artist Uvee Hayes will take the stage at 1 p.m., followed by jazz, soul, rhythm and blues Chuck Flowers & Band at 2:40 p.m. Event space will be cordoned off at each site for those interested in setting up lawn chairs. No alcohol will be permitted. Concessions will be available at the Emerson Park Transit Center in support of East St. Louis Senior High School.

“Both of these Metro Transit Centers have been transformed into interactive and inviting community spaces as part of our ongoing Transit Stop Transformation efforts, making it a great venue for area residents to gather and enjoy music,” Ken Sharkey, managing director for the St. Clair County Transit District. “We encourage those on both sides of the river to make plans to attend.”

To learn more about St. Clair County Transit District and the Passport to Music on Metro, visit www.scctd.org.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink and other destinations. Those with questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.