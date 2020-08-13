HARDIN - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in Hardin issued a Scam Alert Thursday afternoon after an incident.

“A victim had an item for sale on a website and a female first contacted them and asked for more pictures,” the sheriff’s office said. “The female then said they would buy the item and would be sending a check by FedEx. The female then called and advised they sent too much money and made arrangements for someone to stop and get the extra money.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim then went to the local bank and had the bank run a check and it was a fake account.

“Please be aware of this scam,” the sheriff’s office concluded.

For more information, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 576-2417.

