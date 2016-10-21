WORDEN - The Yellow Dog Café & Bar will maintain its historic presence in downtown Worden, under the direction of its new owner Nikki Schreiber-Settles. A former bartender and server at the bar, Schreiber-Settles bought the business from her best friend after working at the establishment for eight years.

With expertise and support from the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Schreiber-Settles closed on the purchase May 12.

The bar has been in existence for more than 100 years. Vintage signage and photographs hanging on the bar’s walls remind patrons of what the establishment looked like way back when.

“It’s a real landmark,” said Barbara Schreiber, Nikki’s mother. “The Yellow Dog was first built back in the late 1800s when the railroad was going through. It has been known by that name ever since. There are Worden residents in their eighties who say they can’t remember it ever being called anything else.”

Schreiber and Schreiber-Settles approached the Metro East SBDC for assistance on a number of items including how to secure financing, build their business plan and budget for both the expected and unexpected. Schreiber said SBDC Interim Director and Small Business Specialist Jo Ann DiMaggio May spent a generous amount of time with them, asking about their experience, their needs and how she could help.

“Jo Ann’s expertise was practical and invaluable to us,” Schreiber said. “Her assistance caused us to think through all the aspects of buying and operating a business. Jo Ann helped identify our strengths and weaknesses, and offered expert knowledge on how to structure and complete a monthly financial report.

“The SBDC is incredibly valuable to small business owners. If anyone hasn’t yet taken advantage of this no-cost service, it is truly their loss.”

According to DiMaggio May, the women’s work ethic and dedication to owning their own business is admirable.

“They are eager to learn about operating in the food industry and took my advice very seriously,” said DiMaggio May. “I enjoy being able to guide entrepreneurs like Barb and Nikki and am happy to see these ladies succeed.”

The Yellow Dog Café & Bar is located at 124 East Wall Street in Worden and is open daily from 6:30 a.m.-2 a.m., with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. On Saturday nights, closing time is 3 a.m.

Music on the Patio is offered every Friday night with live musicians on the bar’s 65x40-foot patio. Mondays are also a festive time at The Yellow Dog, according to Schreiber, with 40-cent chicken wings and drink specials. The bar menu includes favorites such as the open-faced pizza burger.

A men’s Bible study meets weekly and enjoys The Yellow Dog Breakfast, complete with biscuits and gravy, hash browns, toast and eggs. “We invite any groups to come and enjoy the food and use our space for their meetings,” said Schreiber.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing businesses like Yellow Dog as well as new ventures headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.

