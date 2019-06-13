EDWARDSVILLE - Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center owner Dr. Ryan Cleland worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to successfully open his newest wellness center on Saturday, June 1 at 220 Evergreen Dr., Suite B in Glen Carbon.

Cleland has been in the medical and health industry for 13 years and has run a private chiropractic practice for 11 of those years. SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May assisted Cleland in polishing his business plan and cash flow projections to introduce Infinite Wellness.

Cleland is motivated by helping people find natural ways to live their best lives through nutrition, safe pain relief and tissue regeneration, bioidentical hormone therapies, anti-aging science, weight loss, proper joint and spinal biomechanics, and more.

Cleland had the opportunity and ambition to bring a startup idea to life. He decided to start his own integrative center and hopes to open multiple clinics within a few years.

Although the community is familiar with going to several places to get certain expertise, Cleland’s practice will still provide chiropractic care, but also offer additional services by adding other licensed professionals. Regenerative cellular medicines like stem cell, platelet-rich plasma, ozone, and prolozone, along with advanced pain relief therapies like trigger point injections, spinal and knee decompression, class IV laser, and advanced neuropathy programs will be available at this new location. They will also combine advanced nutrition programs, medical weight loss protocols and hormonal optimization programs for men and women to help bring these health options to the region.

The center provides these services with a highly trained and versatile staff of a medical physician, chiropractors, nurse practitioners and rehab specialists, all of whom have both team and individual responsibilities, allowing them to meet the client’s every need under one roof.

Originally from a small town, Cleland understands how important it is to provide a wide range of services to eliminate distance traveling, particularly for clients living in rural areas. He realizes offering varied services allows him to help patients more quickly and completely.

“We are the new healthcare,” Cleland said. “Many people no longer want the healthcare cycle we are all familiar with. People are opting for natural and proactive approaches to age, degeneration and pain.

“We assist people with natural and safe methods before suggesting pharmaceuticals or surgical procedures,” he continued. “The days of just reaching for a pill, masking symptoms and living a less than optimal life will be a thing of the past with the help of Infinite Wellness.”

“Dr. Cleland is highly motivated and dedicated to the health and well-being of his patients,” DiMaggio May said. “It was a seamless transition for him to start his own practice again. His knowledge and expertise, along with his care for people, will help ensure his success. We look forward to assisting him further.”

Contact Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center at 618-655-0333. For more information, visit infinitewc.com and Facebook.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

