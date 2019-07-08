EDWARDSVILLE - Healing Naturally Boutique, LLC, all-natural and organic skincare, clothing, and CBD oil boutique held its grand opening on Sat., July 6 in Lebanon. Owner Kili Green worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and business specialist Marti Guntren to successfully develop a business plan and make Green’s dream come true.

Green is passionate about providing her customers with all-natural, organic products that promote sustainability and relief to any pain. Her business concept sparked from her personal experience with all-natural products.

“I have always believed in the power of all-natural healing, and this is truly something that I would like to share with everyone,” Green shared, “I am so thankful that Healing Naturally is giving me the opportunity to do just that.”

Guntren assisted Green by providing one-on-one advising, and help with state and federal paperwork and registration, and other information to develop a plan.

“Marti helped in many aspects,” Green said. “My goal is to be successful, and listening to Marti is what has made the overall experience of opening my own business a success."

Green also credits her General Manager, Kaylee Gaines, who is currently a student at McKendree University and working part-time at the boutique to help manage the business. Green says, “I have dyslexia, and Kaylee has been a great help to make this business a success despite my challenges.”

“It has been my pleasure to work with Kili and Kaylee,” Guntren said. “They are enthusiastic and energetic and have tackled all of the business planning hurdles with a great attitude. When faced with a barrier or when things were not as expected, they persevered. I am honored to have had any part in their success, and I am excited for them as they move forward.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Unique partnerships have helped Green create a vibrant style that sets Healing Naturally apart. The boutique offers a variety of skincare, clothing, accessories and CBD products. Some of the brands and partnerships include Just Black Denim, an all-organic yoga line, Koi CBD products and PAWZ, a clothing brand created to bring awareness and raise money for animals in no-kill shelters by donating 10% of its profits to shelters across the U.S.

Green takes pride in her boutique’s natural style – from homemade racks, to a custom counter and a beautiful barn wood mirror. Additionally, she is extremely grateful for three recent Lebanon High School graduates, who hand painted a beautiful dogwood tree surrounded by flowers and butterflies for the boutique. “This mural is quite special to me, as it reminds me of my grandmother,” Green shared.

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting followed by the opening of the boutique. Customers enjoyed sips and snacks such as popcorn, hot dogs and shaved ice, as well as samples and giveaways throughout the day.

Customers can visit the storefront located at 123 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon. Business hours are Tue.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Contact Healing Naturally Boutique at 618-808-0288. For more information, visit healingnaturallyboutique.com/, Facebook or Instagram @healingnaturallyboutique.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Healing Naturally Boutique as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE, call 618-650-2929.

More like this: