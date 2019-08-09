EDWARDSVILLE - Freda’s Fabulous Creations, LLC, which specializes in taking your imagination and turning it into a beautiful creation through decoration, celebrates its ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce. Owner Alfreda Banks has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May to help bring Banks’ passion for decorating to life.

As a certified interior decorator, Banks brings alive her clients’ creative visions. Whether it be a home, venue, business or event, her business goal is all about making decorating dreams a reality.

Banks has always enjoyed decorating as a hobby. After years of decorating for others and being told that her house should be on a magazine cover, she finally realized her gift.

“I love to see people happy, and if I can do that through decorating, that is what I am going to do,” Banks said. “My goal is to give God the glory through sharing my gifts to help transform people’s lives.”

Banks is humbled and grateful to the SBDC and DiMaggio May for all of the guidance, wisdom, and understanding provided.

“Throughout the two years I have worked with the SBDC, Jo Ann has been an amazing mentor to me,” Banks said. “It has been a pleasure having her as a part of my team, along with my family and friends, cheering me on. This is truly a gift in itself.

“I also want to give a special thank you to my daughter, Mia Reed, and aunt, Myra Banks, for their consistent help and support, as well as to Megan Grove and the SBDC team for helping share my story.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bank’ plan for the future is to have her own store building, one that is staged for customers to experience her creativity and unique decorating skills, and to offer event space.

Additionally, Banks is planning to expand Freda’s Fabulous Creations to feature her baking and cupcake decorating skills. She hopes to grow the company through sweet treats, and specifically through her famous #jassycaramel cupcakes.

Banks’ goal is to continue to grow, give back, and be a blessing to her customers and community. She wants to help customers bring their dreams to reality, with no budget too small. She is grateful that her business provides the opportunity to play an important role in a customer’s special day or event.

“Alfreda has been working hard to make her business dreams a reality,” DiMaggio May said. “She is always eager to listen and learn, so that she can make the best decisions for her business. I enjoy supporting her and seeing her shine. She is making great progress, and I look forward to all of her success!”

Contact Freda’s Fabulous Creations at 618-540-0866. For more information, visit Freda’s Fabulous Creations on Facebook.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures like Freda’s Fabulous Creations, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

More like this: