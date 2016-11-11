ALTON – This Veterans Day OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center took action to honor the sacrifices that members of our armed forces make every day.

During a Leadership Development Institute (LDI) on Friday, OSF Saint Anthony’s leaders assembled 20 care packages filled with food, hygiene and entertainment items, plus personal letters of appreciation to deployed service members.

“With this quarter’s LDI falling on Veteran’s Day, we wanted to honor and show appreciation to members of our military, past and present,” said Diane Schuette, Strategic Marketing Director for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “At the beginning of our session, we recognized Vance Hatcher and Gary Ingle, two veterans and long-time managers who served abroad.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hatcher, Manager of the OSF Saint Anthony’s Laboratory, served in the United States Navy from 1969-1973 as a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. Ingle, Manager of Security, served in the United States Army Infantry/Airborne from 1983-1990 as a Staff Sergeant and Weapons Specialist.

“Our military stands ready to protect us and preserve our freedom. We are so very thankful for their duty and service to our country,” Schuette said.

After Hatcher and Ingle shared their military experiences, managers talked about their family connections, from grandparents and uncles to adult children, several of whom are currently active duty.

“We thought we could brighten the day of a few deployed service members with these care packages,” Schuette added. Her daughter has been deployed several times and provided care package suggestions to the management group.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center grateful for the sacrifices our armed forces make every day, and is proud to serve every hero with the care and honor they deserve.

More like this: