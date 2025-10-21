The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Savannah Jackson with the Student of the Month Award for October. Savannah was nominated by Edwardsville High School teacher Heather Haskins.

Savannah is the daughter of Cyleste and Adrian Barry. She is 17 years old and this is the second time she has been honored with the Student of the Month award. She has many other achievements including the receiving the AP Scholar Award, an Honorable Mention for the National Spanish Exam, and the Award of Merit at the Art on the Square Competition. Savannah also won 1st place in Overall Student Performance at the Howard University Actuarial Science Program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Savannah is very involved in school as she is the Head Drum Major of the EHS marching band, an officer of the EHS Debate Club, and is an art editor for the EHS Literary Magazine. She is the Student Leader of the EHS Pit Orchestra and is a member of Tri-M. She is secretary for National Honor Society, is an officer of National English Society, and is a member of Spanish Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and the International Thespian Society. Additionally, she is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the National Mathematics Honor Society.

Outside of school, Savannah enjoys painting, crocheting and reading dystopian novels. She also likes to sew and watch tv shows from the early 2000s.

In the future, Savannah hopes to attend law school and pursue a double major in political science and economics. Her top choice for college is Georgetown University with considerations of University of Chicago and Northwestern University.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month, September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: