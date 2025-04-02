ST. LOUIS — Due to severe weather conditions, the Savannah Bananas have rescheduled their highly anticipated games at Busch Stadium in St. Louis this weekend. Originally slated for Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5, 2025, the matches will now take place on July 18 and 19, 2025.

The decision comes as Weather Impact Alert days have been issued for the St. Louis region, with forecasts predicting heavy rain and potential accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Both games were sold out, and ticket holders will receive email notifications from either the Bananas or the St. Louis Cardinals regarding the new dates and their tickets.

The Bananas, who began as a summer league team for college players, have gained notoriety for their unique take on baseball, incorporating elements such as choreographed dance routines and unconventional rules, including the ability for fans to record outs by catching foul balls.

Team owner Jesse Cole emphasized the team's commitment to entertainment and competition.

"We're not just building a team, we’re building a sport," he stated, adding that their goal is to create "the fastest, most entertaining sport for the fans." He also addressed comparisons to the Harlem Globetrotters, asserting that the outcome of Bananas games is not predetermined. “The Bananas actually lost their tour in 2023. They lost more games than they won against the Party Animals. That's not going to happen to the Globetrotters,” Cole remarked.

