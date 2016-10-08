Sauerwein tosses five touchdown passes to ignite Panthers' shootout win over Mascoutah
JERSEY 63, MASCOUTAH 51: Drew Sauerwein threw for five touchdowns, three of them going to Blake Wittman as Jersey outlasted Mascoutah 63-51 in a Mississippi Valley Conference shootout in Mascoutah Friday.
The Panthers went to 2-5 on the year, 1-4 in the MVC, with the win; Mascoutah fell to 1-7 overall, 0-6 in the league.
Jersey overcame a 21-3 quarter-time deficit to take a 45-35 lead on the Indians through three-quarter time.
The Panthers host Highland in a Week 8 clash Oct. 14.
FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL SCORES
Granite City 41, Alton 27
Edwardsville 30, Belleville West 7
O'Fallon 42, Collinsville 0
Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 15
Gillespie 20, Roxana 8
Highland 24, Triad 0
Belleville Althoff 49, Carbondale 6
Cahokia 47, Mount Vernon 0
Columbia 33, Breese Central 6
Trenton Wesclin 35, Freeburg 22
Greenville 56, Staunton 7
Mount Olive 36, Nokomis 26
