JERSEY 63, MASCOUTAH 51: Drew Sauerwein threw for five touchdowns, three of them going to Blake Wittman as Jersey outlasted Mascoutah 63-51 in a Mississippi Valley Conference shootout in Mascoutah Friday.

The Panthers went to 2-5 on the year, 1-4 in the MVC, with the win; Mascoutah fell to 1-7 overall, 0-6 in the league.

Jersey overcame a 21-3 quarter-time deficit to take a 45-35 lead on the Indians through three-quarter time.

The Panthers host Highland in a Week 8 clash Oct. 14.

FRIDAY'S FOOTBALL SCORES

Granite City 41, Alton 27

Edwardsville 30, Belleville West 7

O'Fallon 42, Collinsville 0

Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 15

Gillespie 20, Roxana 8

Highland 24, Triad 0

Belleville Althoff 49, Carbondale 6

Cahokia 47, Mount Vernon 0

Columbia 33, Breese Central 6

Trenton Wesclin 35, Freeburg 22

Greenville 56, Staunton 7

Mount Olive 36, Nokomis 26

