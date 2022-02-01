SATURDAY, JANUARY 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

THE FINAL



MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 66, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 38: In the final, Marquette went out to a big halftime lead and led all the way in defeating Northwestern for the tournament championship.

The Explorers held leads of 18-5. 37-13 and 57-27 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring Marquette in the fourth quarter 11-9.

Abby Williams led three Explorer players in double figures with 21 points, while Kamryn Fandrey scored 14 points, Alyssa Powell had 10 points, Chloe White had seven points, Megan Meyer and Nia Ballinger both scored six points each and both Olivia Kratschmer and Hayley Porter both scored one point apiece.

Marquette improves to 22-6 with the tournament championship.



FINAL DAY RESULTS



FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 63, GRANITE CITY 30: In the consolation bracket final on the last day of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton, McGivney went out to a big first half lead in taking the decision over Granite City.

The Griffins led after one quarter 20-4, at halftime 41-12 and after three quarters 50-23, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 13-7.

Mary Hawkins led McGivney with 19 points, while Riley Zumwalt hit for 11 points, Charlize Lehman had nine points, Sami Oller scored seven points, Julia Stogie and Libby Hosteler both came up with four points each, Claire Tannhauser and Alexis Bond both had three points, Sophia Nikki scored two points and Emma Martinez scored one point.

Granite was led by Ella Stephanie's eight points, with Emily Sykes netting seven points, Alivia Vaughn had five points, Gwyneth Hale scored four points and Sophia Mani, Audrey Whitehead and Haylee Wyatt all scored two points apiece.

The Griffins are now 19-7, while the Warriors fall to 10-13.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 44, HARDIN CALHOUN 37: In the fifth place game, Gateway Legacy of Florissant, Mo. used a strong second half to get past Calhoun.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 9-8, then led at halftime 24-23. The Lions went ahead after three quarters 34-33, then outscored Calhoun in the fourth 10-4 to take the win.

Audrey Gilman led Calhoun with 11 points, with Kate Zipper adding 10 points, Jaelyn Hill had eight points, Lila Simon scored five points and Ella Sievers hit for three points.

The Warriors go to 6-6 on the season.

CARROLLTON 37, NOKOMIS 28: In the third place game, the hosts had a big second half to take the win over Nokomis.

The Redskins held a 9-8 first quarter lead, with the Hawks taking the advantage at halftime 13-11, extending the lead to 24-19 after three quarters, then outscored Nokomis in the fourth quarter 13-9 to take the win.

Lauren Flowers led Carrollton with 11 points, while Callie McAdams hit for eight points, Paige Henson scored seven points, Ella Stumpf had six points, Haley Schnelten had three points and Sophie Pohlman had two points.

The Hawks are now 18-8 on the season

REGULAR SEASON

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 60, CIVIC MEMORIAL 47: QND went out to a big first quarter lead to defeat CM at the Eagles' gym.

The Raiders took a 16-7 first quarter lead, with the Eagles trimming the lead to 27-20 at halftime. QND then extended the lead to 47-30 after three quarters, with CM outscoring the Raiders in the fourth 17-13.

Kelbie Zupan led the Eagles with 16 points, while Olivia Durbin added nine points, Aubree Wallace scored eight points, Meredith Brueckner hit for six points, Emily Williams had four points, Avari Combes scored three points and Hannah Meisner had a single point.

CM is now 23-4 on the season.

In the only other game on the Saturday program, Piasa Southwestern won at home over Mt. Olive 51-21.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WALTONVILLE 58, CARLINVILLE 32: At the Pinckneyville Shootout, Waltonville took a big lead at halftime in going on to a win over Carlinville.

The Spartans led all the way, holding leads of 14-7, 29-7 and 37-16 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cavaliers in the final quarter 21-16.

Aaron Wills led Carlinville with 11 points, while Mason Duckles and Ayden Tiburzi both scored seven points, Ryenn Hart hit for three points and both Cooper Gossard and Ethan Siglock scored two points each.

The Cavies are now 9-9 for the season.

CBC 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 54: In a marquee matchup between two of the top programs in the area, CBC used a big fourth quarter to hold off East St. Louis at D.C. Wilcutt Gym.

The Flyers took an early 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 30-23 at halftime. The Flyers held the lead 45-38 after three quarters, with the Cadets rallying in the fourth to outscore East Side 23-9 to take the win.

Macaeleb Rich led the Flyers with 17 points, while Christian Jones hit for 13 points, Daveon Hawkins added 11 points, Mackenly Falconer had nine points and Demarion Brown scored four points.

Article continues after sponsor message

CBC is now 13-5, while East Side slips to 18-5.

COLLINSVILLE 80, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 40: Collinsville saw six different players score in double figures in their win at Althoff.

The Kahoks led from start to finish, holding edges of 19-11, 45-26 and 70-36 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Crusaders in the final period 10-4.

Deante Franklin led Collinsville with 16 points, Nick Horras hit for 14 points, Tray Swygeart had 12 points, Devin Davis, Dayton Horras and Jake Wilkinson all had 11 points each, Matt Shelton had three points and Zach Chambers netted two points.

The Kahoks are now 19-5, while Althoff goes to 7-17.

BUNKER HILL 55, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37: Bunker Hill took an early lead and built upon it in going on to defeat Southwestern at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen held leads of 16-9, 29-18 and 46-23 after the first three quarters, with the Piasa Birds outscoring Bunker Hill in the fourth quarter 14-9.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with 10 points, while Ian Brantley had seven points, Collin Robinson, Ryan Lowis and Grayson Brewer each scored four points, Hank Bouillon hit for three points, Quinten Strohbeck and David Watkins had two point apiece and Lane Gage scored a single point.

The Minutemen are now 7-8, while the Birds go to 9-15.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40, NORTH COUNTY CHRISTIAN 37: Joey Kunz hit a short jumper in the final 30 seconds in regulation to give MVCS the lead after trailing most of the way and Tommy Kunz hit a pair of free throws to ice the game as the Warriors defeated North County Christian of St. Louis in the semifinals of the MVCS Invitational tournament.

The Crusaders led after the first quarter 16-14, saw the lead cut at halftime to 28-27, then led 30-29 after three quarters, with the Warriors outscoring North County in the fourth quarter 11-7 to advance to the final.

Joey Kunz scored 17 points to lead MVCS, with Tommy Kunz adding 10 points, Drew Gaworski hit for seven points and both Peyton Wright and Cameron Golike scored three points each.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 54, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 40: In the final, Maryville pulled away in the second half to take the championship over MVCS.

The Lions and Warriors were tied after one quarter 11-11, with Maryville taking a 20-19 lead at halftime, extending the lead to 40-30 after three quarters, then outscored MVCS in the fourth quarter 14-10 to win the title.

Tommy Kunz led the way for the Warriors with 18 points, while Joey Kunz and Gaworski each had seven points each, Golike hit for five points and Wright scored three points.

Blake Peek led the Lions with 17 points, while Dawson Hendrick came up with 16 points.

Tommy Kunz was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and Joey Kunz was selected for the All-Tournament first team.

The Warriors are now 17-7 and celebrates its Senior Night on Tuesday when they play The Fulton School of St. Albans. Mo., with the tip coming at 7 p.m.

In other games played on Saturday, Metro-East Lutheran went on the road to defeat Belleville West 70-59, Breese Central won over Highland 48-38 and Raymond Lincolnwood got past Staunton 40-37.

WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE TAKE MEETS OVER EAST SIDE, BELLEVILLE EAST, WINS 11TH STRAIGHT CONFERENCE TITLE: Edwardsville's boys wrestling team won its 11th straight Southwestern Conference championship on Thursday night at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, defeating Belleville East 78-0 and East St. Louis 75-6 to help celebrate the Tigers' annual Senior Night.

Many of the Tiger wrestlers won both bouts at their respective classes, including Jordan Johnson at 160 pounds, Dylan Gvillo at 145 pounds, Drew Landau at 152 pounds, Zeke Rhodes at 132 pounds, Levi Wilkinson at 113 pounds, Blake Mink at 120 pounds and Cliff Seaman at 220 pounds.

Also winning their matches were Evan Holderer, Abby Rhodes, Ben Weakley, Patrick Sepanski, Noah Harper, Tyler Perry, Ian Kuhne and Nolan Rowe.

The Tigers finish the regular season 21-6 and go into the Class 3A regional tournament next Saturday at Quincy.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE SUPER DUALS

Civic Memorial swept all five meets to take the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in the MVC Super Duals meet Saturday at Jersey Community High School.

The Eagles defeated Triad 51-18, Mascoutah 61-10, the host Panthers 67-12, Waterloo 64-18 and Highland 71-4 to win the conference championship.

In the tournament, Abe Wojcikiewicz at 170 and Ben Skaggs at 145 won their 100th career matches, with both placing second in their classes. Skaggs went 4-1 on the day, while Wojcikiewicz was 3-0.

Bradley Ruckman at 106 pounds, Ethan Skiff at 113, Nate Herrin at 120, Brayden Moss at 160, Colton Carlisle at 182 and Logan Cooper at 285 swept their weight classes to take individual championships.

In the other scores in the tournament, Waterloo defeated Highland 52-24, Mascoutah nipped Jersey 40-36, Triad won over Waterloo 54-21, Triad defeated Highland 57-18, Waterloo defeated Mascoutah 39-30, Mascoutah won over Highland 42-27, Triad won over Jersey 70-12, Waterloo defeated Jersey 53-24 and Triad won over Mascoutah 63-17.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT

HEDIGER FINISHES 22ND, CAMPBELL 40TH IN INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS, MINOOKA TAKES TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Highland's Hunter Hediger finished 22nd in the individual standings, while Collinsville's Brandon Campbell came in 40th as Minooka won the team championship on the final day of the IHSA state bowling tournament at St. Clair Lanes in O'Fallon.

Minooka won the team title with a two-day score of 13,014, with Machesney Park Harlem taking second at 12,909, third place went to Joliet West at 12,596, Orland Park Carl Sandburg was fourth with a score of 12,472, fifth place went to Lockport Township at 12,282, in sixth place was Chicago St. Patrick with a score of 12,252, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West came in seventh at 12,239, Lombard Glenbard East was eighth with a score of 12,161, Belleville East was ninth at 12,118 and Waterloo rounded out the top ten with a score of 12,048. In 11th place was New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central at 12,004 and 12th place went to Rockton Hononegah with a score of 11,914.

Minooka's Ethan Caruso was the individual champion with a two-day score of 2.766, with Jermarrion Simmons of Harlem second at 2.735, third place went to teammate Eric Roberts with a score of 2,721, Brandon Caruso of Minooka was fourth at 2,698 and Lincoln-Way Central's Ryan Marszalek was fifth with a score of 2,697.

Hediger had a two-day score of 2,591 to finish 22nd, while Campbell's two-day score was 2,462.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

