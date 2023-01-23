SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 59, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 50: In the opening game of the 48th Carrollton Invitational tournament, McGivney got off to a good start in the first half in defeating Northwestern.

Mary Harkins led the Griffins with 23 points, while Emily Johnson added 11 points and Alexis Bond scored 10 points.

The Griffins go to 20-3, while the Tigers are now 13-10.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 49, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 25: In the tournament's second game, Routt led from start to finish to defeat Maryville in the Lions' debut tournament game.

Leah Hale led Maryville with eight points, while Libby Penn hit for six points.

The Rockets are now 13-8, while the Lions go to 1-11.

NOKOMIS 72. GRANITE CITY 42: In another opening-round game, Nokomis jumped out to the lead in going on to defeat Granite City.

Kaylyn Wiley had a big game for the Warriors with 22 points, while both Melashia Bennett and Megan Sykes each scored five points.

The Redskins are 20-2, while Granite goes to 4-15.

NASHVILLE 47, COLLINSVILLE 27: Nashville went ahead early in going on to win the seventh-place game of the Highland Invitational over Collinsville.

Ella Guerrero led the Kahoks with 14 points, while Megan Janson added nine points.

The Hornets are now 12-9, while Collinsville falls to 12-12.

In the consolation final of the tournament, Teutopolis defeated Civic Memorial 56-39, and O'Fallon defeated Breese Mater Dei Catholic for third place 54-34.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 60, MC CLUER 24: In the consolation final of the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic, Collinsville outscored McCluer of Ferguson, Mo. 48-9 to take the consolation title.

Zach Chambers led the Kahoks with 20 points, while Jamorie Wysinger added 11 points.

Collinsville is now 15-8 on the year, while the Comets go to 1-16.

CARLYLE 46, ROXANA 40: In the seventh-place game of the Okawville Invitational, Carlyle outscored Roxana 16-9 to take a close win.

Aiden Briggs led the Shells with 17 points, with Chris Walleck coming up with 13 points.

The Indians are now 8-14, while the Shells go to 7-15.

HIGHLAND 48, OKAWVILLE 36: In the consolation final of the Okawville Invitational, Highland came from behind in the second half to down the host Rockets for the consolation crown.

Cade Altadonna led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Jake Ottensmeier had 14 points and Grant Fleming added 10 points.

Highland improves to 16-7, while Okawville goes to 7-15.

In the third place game, Waterloo Gibault Catholic too a 60-50 win over Marquette Catholic in overtime, while Columbia took the championship, defeated Trenton Wesclin in the final 69-48.

EAST ST. LOUIS 70, CALUMET CITY THORNTON FRACTIONAL NORTH 58:

In the semifinals of the 71st Salem Invitational, East St. Louis held off a third quarter rally by TFN to go on to the win and advance to the final.

Antwan Robinson led the Flyers with 16 points, while D'Necco Rucker added 15 points and Macaleab Rich came up with 13 points.

The Meteors won the third place game later that night over Carbondale 46-44 and are now 15-3 on the season.

EAST ST. LOUIS 49, MT. VERNON 44: In the final against Mt. Vernon, who had won the second semifinal over the Terriers 50-40 in the afternoon, East St. Louis used a strong first half performance to help hold off a Rams' rally to take the championship game.

Robinson came through again for the Flyers, scoring 17 points, while Demarion Brown added 10 points.

East Side is now 14-4, while Mt. Vernon is now 15-7.

In other tournament games played on Saturday, Metro-East Lutheran won the seventh place game in the 40th Nashville Invitational, defeating Brentwood, Mo., 45-40, Triad defeated Civic Memorial to win the Litchfield Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament 58-40, while in the third place game of the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic, St. Louis Lift For Life Academy won over Alton 55-49, while in the Battle of Belleville final, the host Lancers stopped Belleville West 57-52.

