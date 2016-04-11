SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 4-20, NORMAL COMMUNITY 3-2 (FIRST GAME 8 INNINGS, SECOND GAME 4.5 INNINGS): Edwardsville's Sarah Hangsleben scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth in the Tigers' doubleheader against Normal Community Saturday afternoon after the Lady Iron tied it in the seventh, but EHS got homers from Hangsleben and Allison Loehr in the nightcap to highlight a 16-hit attack in a 20-2, 4.5-inning win to sweep the twin bill.

Both Edwardsville and Normal are 9-2 after Saturday's games.

Hangsleben walked with one out in the bottom of the eighth, stole second and went to third on a passed ball before coming home on an Anna Burke grounder; she beat the throw home to score the game-winner in the opener. Hangsleben was 1-for-3 with a RBI in the opener, with Jordan Corby going1-for-4 with a RBI, Hayli Green 1-for-4, Loehr 1-for-3 with a RBI and Burke got a RBI.

Jordan Garella got the win, not allowing an earned run and conceding six hits while striking out three.

The Tigers got out of the gates quick in the nightcap, scoring 13 runs and adding six more in the second. Loehr was 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs for the Tigers; Jordan Corby was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Green 3-for-5 with a RBI, Rachel Anderson 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, Hangsleben 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs, Burke 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Lauren Taplin 1-for-1 with a RBI, Emma Lewis 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Jordan Henricks 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Jennifer Werner a RBI.

Henricks went the distance to get the win, giving up an earned run on five hits and two strikeouts.

WARRIORS WIN BEARDSTOWN SHOWCASE: Hardin-Calhoun won four games over the weekend to take the Beardstown Showcase tournament.

The Warriors ran their mark to 16-1 on the season with the wins.

Friday, Calhoun defeated Springfield 10-1 with Grace Baalman hitting a three-run homer and driving in four runs while scoring two; Macy Margherio got the win, not giving up an earned run while conceding five hits and striking out five. The Warriors then downed Auburn 4-0 as Grace Baalman went the distance in giving up a hit while fanning 15 in the win. Emma Baalman was 1-for-3 with a two-run shot in the fourth for the first runs of the game.

Saturday's games began with a 17-0, three-inning win over the host Tigers, Grace Baalman opened the game with a homer and also added a grand slam her second time up; Emma Baalman was 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and three runs scored, Madison Lehr was 2-for-3, Kassidy Klocke 3-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and five RBIs and Emily Baalman 1-for-2 with a grand slam. Grace Baalman fanned nine and did not allow a baserunner.

Grace Baalman got the win over Illini West in the final, a 4-2 win, giving up an earned run on four hits while fanning 17 while doubling and getting a RBI with two runs scored. Emma Baalman was 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and Abby Baalman was 2-for-3.

HILLSBORO 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: Hillsboro scored in the bottom of the seventh to hand Marquette Catholic an 8-7 loss on the road Saturday.

Emma Taylor was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for the Explorers; Grace Frost was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two run scored, Sam Harshbarger 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Miranda Schroeder 2-for-3 with a RBI and Cayli Shinstock 2-for-2 with a RBI.

Tess Eberlin went the distance in taking the loss, conceding five earned runs on 11 hits while fanning two.

CARROLLTON SPLITS AT BEARDSTOWN: Carrollton split a pair of games in the Beardstown Showcase Saturday, falling to Illini West 9-1 but defeating Auburn 7-6. The Hawks scored three times in the top of the seventh to beat Auburn after the Trojans had taken the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Cameryn Varble had two doubles and a homer with three RBIs while Kenlie Henson had three hits and Emmie Struble, Claire Williams and Ellie Sturgeon each had two hits; Struble had a double and triple for CHS. She pitched five innings for the Hawks before Sturgeon got the win in relief.

Four players had the hits for the Hawks against the Chargers; Sturgeon was charged with the loss.

BASEBALL

ALTON 6-17, MICDS 2-0 (SECOND GAME 5 INNINGS): Gary Volz won his fifth game without a loss for Alton in the opener of a doubleheader at MICDS in St. Louis County Saturday, then four pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter as the Redbirds swept the Rams 6-2 and 17-0.

Volz conceded two earned runs, his first of the year, while allowing three hits with five strikeouts over six innings of work in the opener. Devin Colley finished up for the Redbirds by retiring the side in order in the seventh. Jacob Kanallakan had a double as part of his two hits while driving in three runs for AHS.

Sam Ballard, Charlie Erler, Jon Witt and Max Hunter combined for the five-inning no-no in the nightcap; Ballard worked two innings and fanned five for the win. Erler, Witt and Hunter combined for three strikeouts.

The 10-3 Redbirds are scheduled to take on Carlyle at 6 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget before their inaugural game at Alton High's new baseball facility at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Collinsville.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7-12, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2-2 (SECOND GAME 5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun visited Piasa Southwestern for a Saturday doubleheader against the Piasa Birds, the Birds sweeping the Warriors 7-2 and 12-2 in five innings.

Southwestern scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to grab the lead on the Warriors in the opener; Scott Kasting was 1-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Birds, with Brock Seymour 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Dahkota Corby 1-for-3 with three runs scored, Collin Baumgartner 1-for-2 with a RBI and Troy Evans 1-for-4. The Warriors' Easton Clark was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Tyler Webster and Mitch Bick each had hits.

Seymour got the win, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out six; Webster took the loss, conceding two earned runs on seven hits while fanning six.

Zack and Brock Seymour were both 1-for-3 with RBIs in the nightcap for the Birds; Kasting was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Baumgartner was 1-for-2 with a RBI, Brennan Bazell was 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Jacob Ritzhaupt was 1-for-2, Ben Lewis 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Luke Golike 2-for-2. Ritzhaupt got the win, giving up two earned runs on three hits while dismissing five by strikeout; Damian Pohlman took the loss, giving up eight earned runs on 11 hits with one strikeout.

The Warriors fell to 7-8 on the year, while the Piasa Birds won their sixth straight game after staring out 0-5.

TRIAD 4-6, GRANITE CITY 1-2: Triad dropped Granite City to 2-13 on the year with a 4-1 and 6-2 doubleheader sweep of the Warriors at Granite City's Babe Champion Field Saturday.

Latrell Smith was 1-for-2 with a run scored for the Warriors, while Collin Barrett was 3-for-4 with two doubles; Gabe Jarman had a RBI for Granite, Tyler Wheatley 2-for-2 and Austin Bonvicinio, Jordan James and Ryan Houston each had hits for GCHS.

Wheatley took the loss for the Warriors, going four innings and striking out three.

Four errors hurt the Warriors in the nightcap as the Knights got out to a 4-2 lead through five innings and never looked back. Barrett was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Bonvicinio was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Granite; Smith, Jarman and Wheatley each had hits; Brandon Merz had the other run scored.

Jamie Roustio was charged with the loss, giving up two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.

