GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 51, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 29: In the opening round of the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, Calhoun jumped out in front early and went on to the win over West Central to advance to the semifinals.

The Warriors led all the way, with advantages of 11-4, 21-6 and 32-12 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cougars 19-17 to take the win.

Lila Simon led Calhoun with 12 points, with Jaelyn Hill scoring 11 points, Maddie Buchanan had nine points, Ella Sievers scored seven points, Lacy Pohlman had four points and Kate Zipprich, Claire Hagen, Gracie Klaas and Audrey Gilman all had two points each.

The Warriors are now 13-4 and meet Pleasant Hill/Barry Western Monday evening.

In the other scores of the tournament's opening night, Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry won over Concord Triopia 49-33, Greenfield Northwestern defeated the host Spartans 75-38 and South County defeated Pleasant Hill/Barry Western 56-26.

FREEBURG 36, HIGHLAND 32: in the opening game of the Highland Shootout, Freeburg won a close decision over the host Bulldogs.

The Midgets held a slim 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Highland coming back to tie the game 12-12 at halftime. Freeburg rallied to take a 26-22 lead after three quarters, with the fourth-quarter ending in a 10-10 deadlock.

Grace Wilke led the Bulldogs with 15 points, with Abby Hulesmann tossing in 11 points, Emma Warner had four points and Abby Schultz had two points.

The Midgets are now 17-3, while Highland goes to 5-16.

CHRISTOPHER 49, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: Christopher jumped to an early lead in going on to a win over visiting McGivney.

Charlize Luehmann led the Griffins with 11 points, with Mary Harkins scoring 10 points, Julia Stobie added seven points, Sami Oller had four points and both Sophia Ivnik and Libby Telthorst both scored two points.

McGivney is now 12-6.

In other games on the day, at the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout in Frontenac, Mo., Edwardsville defeated Kansas City St. Teresa's 56-37, Centralia won over visiting Jersey 47-35 and Breese Central got past Civic Memorial 55-44.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND 53, TRENTON WESCLIN 35: In the opening game of the Highland Shootout, the host Bulldogs opened up a big lead in the second quarter and went on from there to take the win over Wesclin.

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland led all the way, with scores of 10-9, 31-22 and 41-33 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Warriors in the fourth quarter 12-2.

Jake Ottensmeier led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Cade Altadonna added 17 points, Grant Fleming had nine points, Logan Powers netted five points, Colton Watkins had three points and Joe Jansen scored a single point.

Highland is now 7-9 on the year, while Wesclin drops to 7-10.

BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 46. JERSEY 43: At the Clinton Shootout, Central Catholic got by Jersey in a very close game.

The Saints led after the first quarter 12-10, extended the lead to 28-24 at halftime, with the Panthers coming to within 38-35 after three quarters, with the fourth quarter ending tied at 8-8 to give Central Catholic the win.

Tanner Brunaugh led Jersey with 14 points, while Sam Lamer added 13 points, Edward Roberts came up with eight points, Trenton Decker had five points and Ayden Kanallakan scored three points.

The Panthers are now 6-7 for the season.

FREEBURG 48, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19: Freeburg took command early in taking a big lead and went on to a win over visiting Southwestern.

The Midgets led all the way, holding leads of 18-5. 33-10 and 41-16 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Piasa Birds in the fourth 7-3.

Lane Gage led Southwestern with eight points, while Collin Robinson had five points, Carson Cooley scored four points and Hank Bouillon had two points.

Freeburg is now 10-6, while the Birds go to 6-12.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 46, CARLINVILLE 24: In the first round of the Winchester West Central mid-winter tournament, Triopia went out to a big lead to defeat Carlinville.

The Trojans led from wire-to-wire, holding edges of 17-5, 25-12 and 32-16 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cavaliers 14-8 in the final quarter.

Ayden Tiburzi led Carlinville with nine points, while Ethan Siglock had seven points, Ryenn Hart scored five points and Mason Duckles had three points.

Triopia is now 15-3, while the Cavvies fall to 5-8.

In other scores on Saturday, at the Taylorville Shootout, Normal Community West won over Granite City 69-41 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Civic Memorial 52-35. One other result --- East St. Louis vs. Memphis East in a game played in Bartlett, Tenn. --- was unavailable at press time.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the resutls to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: